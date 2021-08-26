NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) Insider Sebastian Evans Buys 11,000 Shares

NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Company Limited (ASX:NSC) insider Sebastian Evans acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.95 ($0.68) per share, with a total value of A$10,450.00 ($7,464.29).

Sebastian Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NAOS Small Cap Opportunities alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Sebastian Evans purchased 10,000 shares of NAOS Small Cap Opportunities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.95 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,500.00 ($6,785.71).

On Thursday, July 29th, Sebastian Evans purchased 10,000 shares of NAOS Small Cap Opportunities stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.71) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,900.00 ($7,071.43).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.76, a quick ratio of 324.76 and a current ratio of 324.81.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 19th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This is a boost from NAOS Small Cap Opportunities’s previous Final dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

About NAOS Small Cap Opportunities

Contango MicroCap Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Contango Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of micro-cap companies having market capitalization between AUD$30 million and $350 million.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAOS Small Cap Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.