National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) PT Raised to C$112.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Cormark from C$109.00 to C$112.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Cormark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NA. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. TD Securities raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on National Bank of Canada to C$106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. National Bank of Canada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$104.50.

National Bank of Canada stock traded up C$0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$100.00. 799,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,433,236. The company has a market cap of C$33.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48. National Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$62.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$100.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$94.87.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.87 by C$0.38. The company had revenue of C$2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Bank of Canada will post 8.5200002 earnings per share for the current year.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

