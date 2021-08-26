National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.400-$4.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.National Fuel Gas also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.050-$4.150 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $50.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $37.87 and a 52 week high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.91.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 16.84%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $51.63 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.03.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 89,633 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

