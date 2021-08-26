National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Shares Gap Down to $87.50

Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.50, but opened at $85.00. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $598.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $5,152,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in National Presto Industries by 20.8% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 19.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

