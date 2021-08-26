National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Shares Gap Down to $87.50

Shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.50, but opened at $85.00. National Presto Industries shares last traded at $85.00, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $598.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.42.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NPK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in National Presto Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $5,152,000. 6 Meridian raised its position in National Presto Industries by 20.8% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 19.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Wisconsin Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Presto Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK)

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

