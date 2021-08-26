National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.01 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on EYE. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Vision from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of National Vision from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.78.

NASDAQ:EYE opened at $58.13 on Thursday. National Vision has a 52 week low of $36.24 and a 52 week high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.29. National Vision had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 17.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jared Brandman sold 20,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,167 shares of company stock worth $2,124,560. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

