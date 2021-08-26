Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.680-$0.740 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

NGVC opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.03. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.13. The company has a market cap of $264.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVC. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. It products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

