NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

NCC Group (OTCMKTS:NCCGF) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NCCGF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NCC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Investec downgraded shares of NCC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS NCCGF opened at $4.50 on Tuesday. NCC Group has a 12 month low of $2.31 and a 12 month high of $4.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.17.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, North America, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Assurance and Software Resilience. The company provides cyber security services, such as penetration testing and security assessments, managed detection and response, vulnerability scanning, compliance and accreditations, risk management, products and cloud services, technology solutions, threat intelligence, specialist practices, and training.

