Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB)

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.40% from the stock’s previous close.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MongoDB from $377.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MongoDB from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.88.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $393.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.41 and a beta of 0.74. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $428.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $364.88.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.83, for a total transaction of $1,109,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $10,602,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,982,276.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 230,376 shares of company stock valued at $79,883,169. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $54,318,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in MongoDB by 72.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 44.4% in the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in MongoDB in the second quarter valued at about $14,461,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 300.0% in the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

