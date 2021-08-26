Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) vs. Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) and Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Soligenix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Soligenix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Neoleukin Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Soligenix and Neoleukin Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soligenix 0 1 1 0 2.50 Neoleukin Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Soligenix currently has a consensus price target of $2.63, indicating a potential upside of 164.88%. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 232.30%. Given Neoleukin Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Neoleukin Therapeutics is more favorable than Soligenix.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soligenix and Neoleukin Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soligenix $2.36 million 16.84 -$17.69 million ($0.64) -1.55 Neoleukin Therapeutics $25.00 million 10.98 -$33.28 million ($0.79) -8.19

Soligenix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neoleukin Therapeutics. Neoleukin Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Soligenix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Soligenix and Neoleukin Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soligenix -945.53% -105.58% -49.33% Neoleukin Therapeutics N/A -28.63% -25.77%

Volatility & Risk

Soligenix has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neoleukin Therapeutics has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Neoleukin Therapeutics beats Soligenix on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soligenix

Soligenix, Inc. is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products to treat rare disease. It operates through Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions segments. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment focuses in the development of a novel photodynamic therapy (SGX301) utilizing topical synthetic hypericin activated with safe visible fluorescent light for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. The Public Health Solutions solutions comprises active development programs for RiVax, ricin toxin vaccine candidate and SGX943, a therapeutic candidate for antibiotic resistant and emerging infectious disease. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered Princeton, NJ.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding. The company was founded by Daniel-Adriano Silva, Carl Walkey, and Umut Ulge in December 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

