NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. NetApp’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.
NetApp stock opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $84.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 60.61%.
In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
About NetApp
NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.
