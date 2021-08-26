NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NTAP opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.68. NetApp has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $84.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

Get NetApp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.