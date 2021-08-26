NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Given New $86.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NTAP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NetApp from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on NetApp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Fox-Davies Capital cut NetApp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetApp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

NetApp stock opened at $82.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. NetApp has a one year low of $40.46 and a one year high of $84.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,125,986 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,055,808,000 after purchasing an additional 132,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,733,925 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,450,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in NetApp by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,326,580 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $763,101,000 after purchasing an additional 120,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 7.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,499,216 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $367,336,000 after purchasing an additional 320,886 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 34.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,850,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $315,079,000 after acquiring an additional 982,858 shares during the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

