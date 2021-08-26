NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.140-$1.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.49 billion-$1.59 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.52 billion.NetApp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

Shares of NetApp stock traded up $3.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,086,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,863. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.77. NetApp has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 164.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a buy rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $77.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.29.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

