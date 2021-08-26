Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Almanack Investment Partners LLC.

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 423.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock opened at $547.58 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.60 and a 12-month high of $593.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $242.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $525.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,088.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

