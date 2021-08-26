NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $26,725.82 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $26,725.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $29,927.92.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 518 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $20,720.00.

On Friday, May 28th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 517 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.59, for a total transaction of $20,468.03.

Shares of NTGR opened at $35.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.78. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.17 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.25.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTGR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BWS Financial reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NETGEAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 7.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,227,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,831,000 after acquiring an additional 356,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,392,000 after buying an additional 68,235 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 22.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,369,000 after buying an additional 473,587 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,201,000 after buying an additional 95,502 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 17.1% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after buying an additional 169,050 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

