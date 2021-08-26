Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Short Interest Up 596.0% in August

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a growth of 596.0% from the July 29th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $538,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 585,233 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,986.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 30.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTIP. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Network-1 Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,810,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Network-1 Technologies by 9.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 342,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 28,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Network-1 Technologies in the second quarter valued at $81,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN NTIP traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,252. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.14. Network-1 Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.27.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a net margin of 39.59% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

About Network-1 Technologies

Network-1 Technologies, Inc engages in the development and licensing of intellectual property assets. The firm supports customers such as investors and patent owners by assisting the development and monetization of their patented technologies which include telecommunications and data networking technologies as well as technologies relating to document stream operating systems and the identification of media content.

