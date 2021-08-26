New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $84.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price.

NEWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.43.

Shares of New Relic stock opened at $77.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. New Relic has a 1-year low of $51.52 and a 1-year high of $82.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 0.83.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. The company had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Relic will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.83, for a total value of $178,471.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,509.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,872,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,463 shares of company stock worth $4,913,429 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in New Relic by 356.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in New Relic by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in New Relic by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

