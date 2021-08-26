New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,338 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $30,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,201,659 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,721,528,000 after purchasing an additional 597,651 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 14.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,888,474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,748 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,967,000 after purchasing an additional 187,776 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,648,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $278,232,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,412,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,362,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $181.31.

Shares of VMC opened at $189.58 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.92. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $119.28 and a 1-year high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

