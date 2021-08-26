New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 23.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 214,186 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 1.09% of Sanmina worth $27,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.0% in the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,473 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,671 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 34,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sanmina during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SANM opened at $38.09 on Thursday. Sanmina Co. has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sanmina’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SANM. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

