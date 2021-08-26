New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $31.78 Million Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 0.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 849,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $31,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STAG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,097,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 9,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 13,242 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

STAG stock opened at $41.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $42.30. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a net margin of 34.24% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $138.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STAG shares. Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.88.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

