New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 368,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,897 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $28,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 31.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. 32.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on H. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Truist raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $74.00 to $76.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.03.

H opened at $75.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 1.53. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1-year low of $51.21 and a 1-year high of $92.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.30). Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 26.17% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. Equities research analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 16,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $1,162,681.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,044.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 351,064 shares of company stock valued at $26,177,893. 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

