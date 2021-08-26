New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,018 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,018 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.83% of Cabot worth $26,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Cabot by 14.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cabot by 28.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Cabot by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,193 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 32.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,770 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Cabot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $54.38 on Thursday. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.84 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.06 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.29.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Cabot had a positive return on equity of 27.56% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $917.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

