Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Trading Up 12.8%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) was up 12.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 1,976 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 79,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nexa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. On average, analysts forecast that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 199.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 104,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 69,540 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 109,330 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $556,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Nexa Resources by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 22,480 shares during the period. 7.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.