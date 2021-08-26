Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,270 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,140 ($14.89) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NFC. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of NFC stock opened at GBX 990 ($12.93) on Wednesday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 12 month low of GBX 274 ($3.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,035 ($13.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of £918.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 930.96.

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

