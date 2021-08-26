NextDAO Price Tops $0.0018 on Major Exchanges (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 26th. One NextDAO coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a market capitalization of $3.76 million and approximately $266,160.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NextDAO has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NextDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002336 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000415 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00051849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002125 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00053025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00125398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00156771 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO (CRYPTO:NAX) is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,111,732,761 coins and its circulating supply is 2,071,500,652 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

NextDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NextDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NextDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NextDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.