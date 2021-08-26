NEXT’s (NXGPF) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NXGPF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NEXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NEXT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NEXT has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPF remained flat at $$106.21 during trading on Thursday. NEXT has a 12-month low of $79.55 and a 12-month high of $115.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.65.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

