Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Nine Entertainment’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.53.

Get Nine Entertainment alerts:

About Nine Entertainment

Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Limited engages in the broadcasting and program production businesses across free to air television and metropolitan radio networks in Australia. It operates through Broadcasting, Digital and Publishing, Domain Group, and Stan segments. The company provides television services under the brands, including Channel 9, 9Rush, 9Go!, 9Gem, and 9Life; video on demand platform under 9Now brand; talkback radio stations under 2GB, 3AW, 4BC, 6PR, 2UE, 4BH, 6GT, Magic1278 brands; and publishes newspapers, news-inserted magazines, and events, as well as nine.com.au, a site of news, sport, entertainment, and lifestyle content.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nine Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.