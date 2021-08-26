Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC) Raises Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (ASX:NEC) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a positive change from Nine Entertainment’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.53.
About Nine Entertainment
See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nine Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nine Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.