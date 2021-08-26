NiSource (NYSE:NI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NiSource (NYSE:NI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.320-$1.360 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NiSource stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.77. The company had a trading volume of 4,023,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,379. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.17. NiSource has a 1-year low of $21.09 and a 1-year high of $26.60.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NiSource will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. NiSource’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an in-line rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NiSource from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NiSource from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NiSource has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.33.

In related news, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,146 shares of company stock worth $741,852. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NiSource stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 972,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.25% of NiSource worth $23,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

