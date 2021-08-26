Nord/LB Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €13.00 Price Target

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) received a €13.00 ($15.29) target price from stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

KCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.29) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.60 ($18.35) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €13.13 ($15.45).

KCO opened at €11.64 ($13.69) on Thursday. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1 year low of €4.57 ($5.38) and a 1 year high of €13.49 ($15.87). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €11.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.95.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

