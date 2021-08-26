Nordstrom (JWN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN):

8/25/2021 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

8/25/2021 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Nordstrom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

JWN stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 69,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

