Nordstrom (JWN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Nordstrom (NYSE: JWN):
- 8/25/2021 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.
- 8/25/2021 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/25/2021 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $39.00 to $34.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2021 – Nordstrom had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 8/25/2021 – Nordstrom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Nordstrom was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.
JWN stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69, a PEG ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.54.
Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The business’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 69,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.59% of the company’s stock.
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
