Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Shares of NYSE:JWN opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.87. Nordstrom has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $698,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $9,756,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $682,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth about $2,602,000. 51.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

