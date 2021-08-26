Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,717 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 568 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 8,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,344 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,118,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock worth $576,700. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $362.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.89. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

