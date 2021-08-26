Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.56 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

NYSE NUS traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.82. 275,116 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 501,920. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $44.23 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NUS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.60.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $376,836.00. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total value of $1,074,012.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,650 shares of company stock worth $1,803,505. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.72% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $20,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

