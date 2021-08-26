Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Sells $11,884,040.28 in Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert Weideman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

On Monday, June 7th, Robert Weideman sold 11,182 shares of Nuance Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $615,010.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,735. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of -423.38 and a beta of 1.27. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $55.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.79.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 9.04%. The company had revenue of $336.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NUAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Nuance Communications from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUAN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,421,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,438,393,000 after buying an additional 538,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Nuance Communications by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 15,023,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,633,000 after acquiring an additional 245,008 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuance Communications in the second quarter worth $207,720,000. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,590,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 43.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,241,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $141,469,000 after purchasing an additional 979,055 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

Read More: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.