Nucor (NYSE:NUE) PT Raised to $140.00

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Argus from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Argus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $119.96 on Tuesday. Nucor has a 52-week low of $44.05 and a 52-week high of $128.81. The company has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 5,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $554,269.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,385 shares in the company, valued at $30,282,392.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nucor by 2,452.9% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

