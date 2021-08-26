Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 114,856 shares.The stock last traded at $29.95 and had previously closed at $29.91.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.449 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QQQX. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 34,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 324,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,806,000 after buying an additional 17,961 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. 20.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

