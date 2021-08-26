Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $132.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Nuvei from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Nuvei from C$110.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nuvei from $80.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Nuvei from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Get Nuvei alerts:

OTCMKTS NUVCF traded down $1.19 on Thursday, reaching $117.31. 614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,343. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.40. Nuvei has a 12 month low of $36.96 and a 12 month high of $118.60.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

Further Reading: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.