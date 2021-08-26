Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) PT Raised to C$158.00 at Scotiabank

Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$123.00 to C$158.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NUVCF. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$110.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$74.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.83.

Shares of Nuvei stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $117.31. The stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.40. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $118.60.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

