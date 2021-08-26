Nvwm LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Humana by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,352,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,178,651,000 after acquiring an additional 385,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,089,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,872,000 after buying an additional 99,832 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 2.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,875,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $786,294,000 after buying an additional 46,973 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,464,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $613,880,000 after buying an additional 20,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 7.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,261,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,961,000 after buying an additional 91,169 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of HUM stock traded down $3.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $402.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,879. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $370.22 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $437.14.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 21.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 14.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HUM. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.65.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.