Nvwm LLC Buys 1,888 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,867 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,040 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Argus began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

CLF traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.90. 17,468,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,064,768. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.48 and a 12-month high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

