Nvwm LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,926,000 after acquiring an additional 49,503 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,993,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,116,000 after acquiring an additional 25,466 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.17, for a total value of $1,709,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,515,206.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,971 shares of company stock valued at $32,140,582 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler stock traded up $3.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $266.97. 1,712,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,472. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.34 and a fifty-two week high of $270.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of -155.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.31.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZS. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Zscaler from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.88.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides four integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, and platform. The company was founded by Jay Chaudhry and K.

