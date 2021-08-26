Nvwm LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Nvwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.1% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $403,729,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $545,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801,305 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,171,000. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $223,426,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,559,093 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,009,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMAT traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $132.49. 3,933,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,756,811. The stock has a market cap of $121.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.15 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 40,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.21, for a total value of $5,711,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 288,671 shares of company stock valued at $40,557,435. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

