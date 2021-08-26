Nvwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,576 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 0.8% of Nvwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Shopify by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shopify in the first quarter valued at about $7,320,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Shopify by 1,100.0% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 15,000.0% in the first quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 4.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHOP traded down $36.66 on Thursday, reaching $1,515.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,862. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.92 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,506.56.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The software maker reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.01. Shopify had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 63.65%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. TheStreet upgraded Shopify from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,621.25.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

