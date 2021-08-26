Nvwm LLC Sells 661 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Nvwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 4.6% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Intuit stock traded down $2.97 on Thursday, reaching $552.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,555,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,855. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $295.37 and a 52 week high of $582.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $516.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $535.42.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total transaction of $531,388.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total transaction of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

