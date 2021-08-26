Nwam LLC Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nwam LLC lessened its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.47, for a total transaction of $825,422.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,165,267.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total value of $942,630.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,672 shares in the company, valued at $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.57.

Accenture stock opened at $333.44 on Thursday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $210.42 and a 1-year high of $334.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $312.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

