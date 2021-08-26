Nwam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 12,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000.

NXTG stock opened at $78.42 on Thursday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $56.84 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.55.

