Nwam LLC Increases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 133,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,461,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $154.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $108.10 and a twelve month high of $155.06.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.