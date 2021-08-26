Nwam LLC Reduces Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Nwam LLC reduced its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,504 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $32,000. 69.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. KGI Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on salesforce.com from $282.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.31.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,793,330.00. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,900,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 637,781 shares of company stock worth $156,736,560. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $260.85 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $201.51 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.21.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $1.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

