Nwam LLC Sells 85 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,414,000. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,987,000 after purchasing an additional 291,793 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 3,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.52.

In other news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DE stock opened at $376.37 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $356.40. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $204.76 and a fifty-two week high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

