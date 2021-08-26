NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Kenneth A. Goldman Sells 2,500 Shares

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total value of $526,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NXPI opened at $217.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $117.25 and a 1 year high of $219.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $204.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

